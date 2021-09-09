Indore: 25 Hours Hotel sealed for not keeping record of guests, two owners among three booked

Indore

A joint team of police and district administration sealed a hotel for not keeping proper record of its guests.

Two owners of the hotel and the manager were booked by the Bhanwarkuan police. Further investigation is underway.

ADM Pawan Jain and ASP Rajesh Vyas along with the team reached Hotel 25 Hours in Sarvanand Nagar and sealed the hotel after checking the entry register of the hotel.

ADM Jain said that information was received that the hotel management was not maintaining proper information about their guests. Also, they didn’t give information about the guests to the police and violated the DM’s order, so the hotel has been sealed.

ASP Rajesh Vyas said that a case has been registered against Lavdeep Bhatia and Mandeep Singh Bhatia, the owners of the hotel and residents of Vishnupuri Annex and hotel manager Sanjay Mishra under Section 188 of the IPC.

It is said that on the instructions from the senior officials, a team of police led by SI Vikram Singh Mandloi was checking the hotels and the lodges of the area. The team reached the hotel where they checked the entry register of hotels in the city. After finding incomplete information about the guests in the hotel, the senior officials were informed and the entry register was seized from the hotel and an FIR was lodged against the owners and the manager.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:39 PM IST