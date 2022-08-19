Indore: 24-year-old engineer hangs himself in city

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old in engineer committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in his home in the Hiranagar locality of the city on Wednesday night. He left behind a suicide note in which he mentioned that his friend, Saurabh, had borrowed Rs 87,000 from him and was not a repaying the amount even after nine months due to which he was suffering from depression. The police said investigations into the case were underway.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Saurabh Singh Chauhan, a resident of the Veena Nagar area of the city. He was found hanging by one of his family members after which he was taken to hospital but he could not be saved.

The police have recovered a suicide note in which he mentioned that he had given Rs 87,000 to his friend who had told him that he was taking the money for online gaming and abortion of his girlfriend nine months ago. He had promised to repay the amount within three months, but did not do so for nine months. The deceased had borrowed the amount from an online app and the app employees were putting pressure on him to repay the amount.

The police said the roles of the friend and his female friend were being investigated. The suicide note recovered from the spot is also being checked.

Read Also Indore: Centre for Fabless Foundry might come up in the state