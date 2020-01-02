Indore: 24 out of 41 objections on model keys of DET found true

Indore: As many as 24 out 41 objections on the model answer keys of doctoral entrance test (DET), which was conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), were found to be true.

“Candidates had lodged objections with the DAVV claiming that 41 model answer keys uploaded on the university’s website were wrong. We found 24 claims correct,” said Prof VB Gupta, chairman, UTD admission cell.

As per information, all five objections in Applied Physics paper were found true. Besides, four out of 11 objections to English paper were also found true.

Gupta stated that the university would replace wrong keys with the right ones and upload the final answer keys.

“The answer sheets will be evaluated keeping the final answer keys in mind,” he added.

DAVV had conducted DET for admission in 46 PhD and MPhil programmes on December 22. After the exams, the answer keys were uploaded on the university’s website.

Committee goes through RM paper: A committee of subject experts on Thursday went through research methodology (RM) paper of economic subject on Thursday. Former RGPV executive council member Ajay Chordia had lodged a complaint with DAVV claiming that 44 out of 50 questions in RM paper were irrelevant. The meeting was inconclusive. The committee will meet again on Friday. Chordia said that there are 10 more subjects in which irrelevant questions were asked in DET exam.