e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:41 PM IST

Indore: 226 saplings planted to honour Maa Ahilyabai

A total of 1,000 sapling will be planted.
Staff Reporter
A sapling being planted. | FPJ

A sapling being planted. | FPJ

Advertisement

Indore: Two hundred and twenty-six saplings were planted by 226 girls to commemorate the 226th death anniversary of Maa Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on the campus of the newly built Higher Secondary School at Agara village, in Hatod block of Indore district, on Tuesday.

A total of 1,000 sapling will be planted. The remaining saplings will be distributed at two vaccination centres in collaboration with block medical officer Dr Prakash Kaushal and local youths and the gram panchayat team.

This makes the number of sapling gifts taken away 22,570 covering 60 vaccination centres of Indore district.

ALSO READ

Indore: Plantation drive following Japan’s popular Miyawaki method to be built on the banks of...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal