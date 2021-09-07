Indore: 226 saplings planted to honour Maa Ahilyabai

Indore: Two hundred and twenty-six saplings were planted by 226 girls to commemorate the 226th death anniversary of Maa Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on the campus of the newly built Higher Secondary School at Agara village, in Hatod block of Indore district, on Tuesday.

A total of 1,000 sapling will be planted. The remaining saplings will be distributed at two vaccination centres in collaboration with block medical officer Dr Prakash Kaushal and local youths and the gram panchayat team.

This makes the number of sapling gifts taken away 22,570 covering 60 vaccination centres of Indore district.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:41 PM IST