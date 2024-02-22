 Indore: 2,232 Lt Bio-Diesel Seized, Pump Sealed
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Team taking action at the bio-fuel petrol pump | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The food and civil supplies department sealed the Empire Bio Diesel pump in village Dharawara of Depalpur late on Tuesday for selling bio-diesel illegally.

Officials seized 1,932 litres of bio-diesel and 300 litres of bio-diesel dead stock at the pump. Bio-diesel was being poured into the fuel tank of a large vehicle through an illegal dispensing unit.

Officials said the illegal refilling was going on for the past four to five months.

On reaching the spot, the team found a small diesel tanker at the pump. It contained 90 litres of bio-diesel. Apart from this, 1,842 litres of bio-diesel was found in the 20,000-litre capacity underground tank built at the pump. The bio-diesel was being illegally sold to truck drivers.

article-image

Pump manager Arjun Singh, who was at the pump when the officials reached, confessed that he was illegally selling bio-diesel on orders of pump owner Shubham Bhanpurkar.

He said the pump operator used to give information over the phone to truck drivers and call them to fill bio-diesel at the pump. The food department team seized the tanker containing bio-diesel, out of which 300 litres of bio-diesel dead stock was sealed in an underground tank. Apart from this, the petrol pump premises and dispensing unit were also sealed.

