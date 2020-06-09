Indore: 22,000 students to attempt board exams today, 8 flying squads to monitor

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) pending examinations for class 12th start from today, i.e. June 9. About 22,000 students will be appearing for the pending examinations.

Unlike every year, when invigilators check students’ pocket for cheating slips and papers, this year, no such checking would be done. The checking protocol has been cancelled considering the risk of spreading coronavirus .

As an alternative to control cheating in board examination, eight flying squads have been constituted in Indore by District Education Officer (DEO) Rajendra Makhwani.

However, on being caught, students will be required to submit slips and copies. Further, they will face consequences from the board as decided by DEO.

Examination for all the main subjects of class 12th will be conducted, as they were pending before the lockdown was enforced.

The department has also instructed all the teachers engaged in the examination work to keep in mind their own safety and that of the students.

In the examination hall, invigilators will not be allowed to check the student's question paper or answer book.

If a student is copying by placing a slip or copy material under the question paper or copy, then the student will be required to pick up the question paper, answer-sheet, cheat-sheet, etc. and submit it.

Invigilator and central head will register a case against the child.

Examination protocols, student to reach 1 hour before exam

Class 12th board examinations will be conducted at 131 examination centres in Indore. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The first shift of examination will be from 9 am to 12 pm. Second shift examination will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5 pm.

Students attempting the board examination will undergo thermal screening. Further, those whose body temperature is not normal will be required to give examination in an isolated room.

Students have been instructed to carry a bottle of hand sanitiser to the examination and follow physical distancing norms.

As per orders, students must reach the examination centre an hour prior to examination timing, i.e. at 8 am for first shift exam and 1 pm for second shift exam.

147 stranded students to attempt board exams at Malav Kanya School

Due to the lockdown, about 147 students from other districts are stranded in Indore. These students will attempt the board examination at Malav Kanya School, Moti Tabela.

Regarding the preparations for the board examination, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) BBS Tomar and other administrative officers took a meeting of all the examination centres in Malav Kanya School campus giving instructions regarding the arrangements.

For assistance in connection with the examination centre, students can get information about the changed examination centre and sub-centre from Principal Pradeep Trivedi on helpline number 9425969400.

Buses for 4,400 students in the containment area

In all 4400 students residing in the containment area have been identified. The district administration has arranged 139 buses to bring these students from home to the examination centre.

These buses will stand at the concerned police station of the containment area and students will have to come here and take the bus.

Candidates coming from the containment area will have to leave their home approximately two hours before the start of the examination.

The bus parked at the police station in their area will leave from there at 7 am, as shared by MP board coordinator Indore Deven Sonvane.