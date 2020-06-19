Indore: 21-yr-old tailor commits suicide, reasons unclear

Indore: A 21-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in Mahaveer Nagar under Aerodrome PS area on Friday. The reason behind the suicide is not known as no suicide note was found.

According to Aerodrome PS in-charge, inspector Ashok Patidar, Akash, son of Rohit Dhiman hanged himself inside his room. Akash was a tailor and has two younger brothers. His father is a manual labourer, and his mother is a housewife.

Police said that on Friday morning when Ashwin (younger brother of deceased ) went into Akash's room he found him hanging. Ashwin informed his father after which they brought Akash down and informed the police.