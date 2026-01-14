 MP News: CBI Raids Properties Linked To Tayal Brothers In Sendhwa
The CBI on Wednesday raided properties linked to the Tayal brothers in Sendhwa in connection with an alleged Rs 13-crore NABARD fraud. The four brothers, directors of Nimar Agro Park, are accused of misusing loan and subsidy funds meant for an agro-processing cluster. The FIR was registered earlier this month by CBI’s Economic Offences Wing.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
MP News: CBI Raids Properties Linked To Tayal Brothers In Sendhwa | FPJ Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday conducted raids at properties linked to four brothers running an an agro-processing cluster in Sendhwa, who are accused of misusing government funds and defrauding the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Bhopal of Rs 13 crore. 

Earlier in January, the CBI’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Kolkata had registered an FIR against the four brothers—Arpit Tayal, Nikunj Girdharilal Tayal, Ashok Biharilal Tayal and Ankit Girdharilal Tayal—directors of Nimar Agro Park, the company which runs the agro-processing cluster in Sendhwa.

According to officials, CBI and police teams conducted searches at the residence of industrialist Ashok Tayal in Jagannath Puri Colony of the city, as well as other locations belonging to the Tayal family. As part of their investigation, the CBI team also visited several other individuals connected to the Tayals.

The CBI didn’t issue any statement to the media regarding the ongoing probe in the case. 

According to reports, the Tayal brothers allegedly took a loan of Rs 13.99 crore from NABARD in 2019 to establish an agro-processing cluster in Jamli village. The project’s total cost was over Rs 31 crore, which included a Rs 10-crore subsidy from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

CBI’s preliminary investigation found that the accused allegedly conspired with bank officials and made fraudulent agreements with their own companies instead of developing the necessary infrastructure.

The accused repeatedly misled bank officials by requesting project deadline extensions rather than repaying the loan, officials claimed.

