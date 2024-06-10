Indore: 21 Kg Ganja Recovered, Three Arrested From Bypass Road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejaji Nagar police arrested three youths with ganja worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Sunday. It is said that two of the accused came to the city to supply ganja in two bags on a bike when they were caught by the police on Bypass Road and the buyer of the ganja was also arrested later.

Tejaji Nagar police station in charge Devendra Markam said that a drive named 'Naya Savera Nayi Shuruat' is being run by the police. Under this drive, a team was constituted to keep an eye on the drug suppliers in the city. Information was received that two persons from Dhar district would deliver the ganja to a person on the Bypass Road.

The team reached there and found that two men carrying ganja on a bike were waiting for a person. When the person reached there, the police team caught the trio from there and about 21 kilograms of ganja and a bike were recovered from them.

The accused named Dharmendra, Jamsingh from Manawar in Dhar district and Rahul Chowdhary from Musakhedi area were caught. They were booked under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act. Jamsingh allegedly informed the police that he is the resident of village Sala where he grows ganja on his land. His friend Dharmendra supplies it to other places. The ganaj was in huge quantity so Jamsingh along with Dharmendra reached the city keeping two bags containing ganja on a bike to deliver it to Rahul when they were caught by the police.

Jamsingh had given names of other people who grow ganja in the village so a police team led by police station in charge Markam reached the village but the accused were not found at their places. The accused are being questioned further.

Man arrested with brown sugar

Aerodrome police arrested a man while he was carrying brown sugar in the area. About 14 grams of brown sugar was recovered from his underwear. Aerodrome police station in charge Rajesh Sahu informed that during a checking drive, a youth named Ajay was stopped. During a search, the drugs were recovered from his underwear. He is being questioned about other people indulging in drug supply.