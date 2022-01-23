Indore: 2,000 students skip on-going DAVV exams fearing Covid

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 2,000 students have skipped the on-going winter season examinations, which are being conducted in the offline mode by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), fearing Covid-19. The university will hold special examinations for these students following orders by the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Around 35,000 students had submitted their examination for appearing in the M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., MBA, BCA, BBA and law course examinations. Of them, around 32,000-33,000 students are taking the examinations. The rest will have to apply separately for special examinations, which, in all possibility, will be held in mid-March.

The examinations are being held in the offline mode after a gap of two years since the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2019 in the state and are being conducted in strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol. The examination halls accommodate only 50 per cent of the capacity so that social distancing can be maintained among the students.

The examinations are optional. Students who have skipped the examinations due to the surge in Covid-19 cases will get a chance to take special examinations. Following petitions by some students, the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had ruled that students who skipped the examinations for fear of Covid-19 or related reasons would be able to take the examinations later. DAVV was directed to hold special examinations for such students.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:46 PM IST