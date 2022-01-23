e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Bhopal: Pet dog injures 7-year-old girl, owner booked

The girl, who has sustained injuries on her legs and hands, is undergoing treatment at JP Hospital.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pet dog in Awadhpuri locality on Saturday allegedly attacked a 7-year-old girl and injured her, sources said on Sunday.

The girl, who has sustained injuries on her legs and hands, is undergoing treatment at JP Hospital.

Police have registered a case against the dog owner, who is a neighbour of the victim girl, under relevant sections of IPC and started investigation.

The complainant Dayashankar Raghuvanshi, a resident of Jawahar Nagar in Awadhpuri locality, told the police that his daughter Himanshi went to a nearby grocery shop to purchase a milk packet. While she was on her way back home, a dog attacked her. She was rescued by onlookers.

Raghuvanshi said that the dog belonged to Sharma Ji who lived in his neighborhood.

This is the second incident in the past few days in the city in which dogs attacked children. Recently, a group of dogs had attacked a girl and bitten her.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: State determined to achieve goals as per PM’s guidance, says CM Bhopal: State determined to achieve goals as per PM’s guidance, says CM

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
Advertisement