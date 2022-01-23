Bhopal: Pet dog injures 7-year-old girl, owner booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pet dog in Awadhpuri locality on Saturday allegedly attacked a 7-year-old girl and injured her, sources said on Sunday.

The girl, who has sustained injuries on her legs and hands, is undergoing treatment at JP Hospital.

Police have registered a case against the dog owner, who is a neighbour of the victim girl, under relevant sections of IPC and started investigation.

The complainant Dayashankar Raghuvanshi, a resident of Jawahar Nagar in Awadhpuri locality, told the police that his daughter Himanshi went to a nearby grocery shop to purchase a milk packet. While she was on her way back home, a dog attacked her. She was rescued by onlookers.

Raghuvanshi said that the dog belonged to Sharma Ji who lived in his neighborhood.

This is the second incident in the past few days in the city in which dogs attacked children. Recently, a group of dogs had attacked a girl and bitten her.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:09 AM IST