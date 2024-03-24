Indore: 200 I-T Officials Deployed To Check Hawala & Black Money

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the announcement of the poll dates of Lok-Sabha elections 2024, the Investigation Wing of Income Tax Department has also become alert to check the movement of black money, bullion and cash. The department has deployed 200 of its officials across the State and set up Air Intelligence Units (AIU) at all 5 airports of the State including Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport of the city. These units will process cash and bullion information at the airport.

Quick Response Teams and Air Intelligence Units deployed by the Income Tax Department will be available 24 X 7 for prompt action. Anup Kumar Jain, additional director of the Investigation Wing of the Department, briefed about the initiatives taken for the Lok-Sabha election 2024. He said that for the Lok Sabha elections, a 24x7 Central Control and Complaint Monitoring Room have been set up by the Department in Room No. 313, Third Floor, Aaykar Bhawan, Hoshangabad Road, and Opposite Maida Mill in Bhopal.

The information about black money, cash, gold, precious metals or its bullion etc. which are used to influence voting or voter behaviour can be provided in this control room or on toll-free number or mobile number. Toll-free number 1800-2337836. Mobile and WhatsApp number: 9406718767. Any citizen can give complete information about the collection or transfer of black money, hawala transfer, cash transfer, black money collection, bullion etc. along with name, mobile number, address and place of collection of cash or bullion etc. to the control room. He said that the Wing has also constituted 53 quick response teams at the district-level. Income Tax Officers will lead each of the teams. More than 200 officers and employees of the Income Tax Department have been deployed in the State to prevent misuse of black money in elections.