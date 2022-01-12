Indore: 200 + fined for using modified bike silencer

Indore

You might land in trouble if you modify the factory-fitted silencers in your bike to get the booming sound, as the traffic cops have launched a special drive against modified silencers on bikes. On Tuesday, police fined more than 200 such bike owners.

The drive was launched following complaints that many of the modified silences produced sound of firecrackers that startled and irritated other commuters.

DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain said the traffic police took action against such riders, and added that the drive would continue. Also, the people who use fancy number plates or the wrong number plates are also being fined by the police.

Police change the silencer

A team of traffic police stopped a biker, who was using a modified silencer in his bike, and changed the silencer on the spot on Tuesday. ACP (traffic) Basant Kaul said that traffic subedar Brijraj Ajnar and his team were checking the vehicles on Malwa Mill when they stopped a person on a bullet bike. He was using a modified silencer to create a thundering sound. The biker was warned by the police and he was asked to bring the original silencer. One of his friends brought the original silencer and the police with the help of a mechanic changed the silencer there.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:10 AM IST