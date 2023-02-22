Indore: 20 godowns of religious trust sealed over pending dues

e-Paper Get App
11 shops sealed for violation of approved maps

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation sealed 20 godowns of Kutumbik Nyas Religious Trust for not paying outstanding property tax and garbage collection fee despite repeated reminders.

Besides, the IMC also sealed 11 shops for making changes in the commercial establishments in violation of the approved maps.

Following the instructions of municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, assistant revenue officer Pratik Bidoria went with his team and sealed 20 godowns of Kutumbik Nyas Religious Trust located in Daulatganj area in Ward No 60.

He said that notices were given several times to the trust seeking property tax and garbage collection fee but to no avail.

On Tuesday, the IMC sealed the trust’s godowns as part of revenue recovery campaign.

Besides, Bidoria said, 9 shops owned by IMC in Shastri Market and 2 shop in Kothari Market were sealed as the shopkeepers had made changes in the establishments without taking approval from competent authority in IMC.

