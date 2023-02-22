Indore: 20 godowns of religious trust sealed over pending dues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation sealed 20 godowns of Kutumbik Nyas Religious Trust for not paying outstanding property tax and garbage collection fee despite repeated reminders.

Besides, the IMC also sealed 11 shops for making changes in the commercial establishments in violation of the approved maps.

Following the instructions of municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, assistant revenue officer Pratik Bidoria went with his team and sealed 20 godowns of Kutumbik Nyas Religious Trust located in Daulatganj area in Ward No 60.

He said that notices were given several times to the trust seeking property tax and garbage collection fee but to no avail.

On Tuesday, the IMC sealed the trust’s godowns as part of revenue recovery campaign.

Besides, Bidoria said, 9 shops owned by IMC in Shastri Market and 2 shop in Kothari Market were sealed as the shopkeepers had made changes in the establishments without taking approval from competent authority in IMC.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)