Indore: 2 villagers of Tillor Khurd arrested for forest encroachment

Indore: Two villagers of Tillor Khurd, Indore division, who attempted to encroach forest land were arrested by forest officials on Thursday.

The two had attempted to encroach 1 acre (about 2 bigha) forest land in Tillore Khurd. They had cut down trees and were planning to grow crops on it to stake their claim on the land.

Shyam Gohe, deputy ranger, Tillore Khurd, said, “Cases of encroachments are on the rise, as most people including migrant workers have returned home and are looking for other ways to earn.” He added that encroaching forest land and getting free ‘patta’ land is catching on as an easy way to earn their livelihood.

The two accused, Kanha son of Madan and Jagdish son of Bhagirath, are residents of village Mendal. As shared by Gohe, Kanha (25)is a labourer. Jagdish (30) is also a labourer. The two were presented in court and were granted bail.