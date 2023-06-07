Indore: 2-month-old child dies under mysterious circumstances

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-month-old child died under mysterious circumstances in the Khajrana area on Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital after he started vomiting blood while being breastfed but was declared brought dead by doctors at the MY Hospital.

According to the police, two-month-old Asral, a resident of the Khajrana area of the city was taken to the MY hospital where he was declared brought dead. The family members informed the police that his condition deteriorated around 6.30 am after which they took him to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to MY hospital but he could not be saved. The doctors informed that the exact cause of death could be known only after the autopsy report but the family members did not agree for the same and left the hospital with the body without an autopsy examination.

Later, Khajrana police sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation into the case. Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that after identifying the child’s father, Khajrana police station officers were informed about the incident as the incident had taken place in their jurisdiction.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said that when the child's mother was feeding him, the child vomited blood. The family members were shocked to see the same and took him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead. He added, we collected information about the child and his parents and recovered the body from their place and sent it for the autopsy examination. Action would be taken accordingly, TI Verma added. The police are gathering information from the child’s family members and the doctors.

