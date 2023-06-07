CONSUMER COURT ORDER: Indore shoe company told to pay 10K for defective product

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Don’t underestimate the power of a common man,’ goes a well-known dialogue from the Bollywood flick Chennai Express. This dialogue turned true when a common man made a shoe company pay for its false claims for a product.

Hareram Shukla, a resident of Indore, bought a pair of Columbus Shoes on August 27, 2016, for Rs 2299.

The shopkeeper claimed that this was the best shoe available in the market and also offered him a discount of Rs 299.

The advertisement by the manufacturing company claimed that Columbus Shoes last more than one and a half years. However, the shoes hardly lasted four days and while the front part of the shoes came apart, the leather portion of the shoes developed cracks.

Shukla approached the shopkeeper, but the latter said that the company had refused to exchange the damaged shoes or refund the amount paid for them.

During proceedings, the manufacturer said that Shukla had bought shoes from an unauthorised dealer and hence they are not liable to pay for the damaged item.

Later, when Shukla provided the bills, the warranty and the claims made in the advertisement, the court found the manufacturer guilty.

On Monday, consumer court ruled out that the manufacturer must pay Rs 2009 to the complainant with 7 per cent interest annually. In addition, the complainant should be given compensation of Rs 10,000 for mental and physical agony.

An advocate specialising in consumer cases said, “We often do not fight for our rights as consumers and tend to forget, thinking that it would be a waste of time. But this case is a perfect example where the consumer stood up for his rights and got his due.”