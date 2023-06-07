Indore: Sowing to be done in over 23 lakh hectare in division

Photo: Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sowing will be done in more than 23 lakh hectares in the upcoming Kharif season this year in the division. This time too, mainly soybean, cotton and maize crops will be sown. District wise micro action plan has been drawn to get more production in less cost in the division.

According to this, farmers will be provided seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural inputs on time as per their demand. There is sufficient availability of seeds and fertilisers in the division.

This was informed in the virtual meeting of Indore and Ujjain divisions held here on Monday.

The meeting was presided over by agricultural production commissioner Veera Rana.

Additional chief secretary Ashok Varnwal, commissioner agriculture from Selvandrum joined the meeting virtually from Bhopal. Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma joined from Jhabua and collector Dr Ilayaraja T joined the meeting from NIC room located in the Collector Office. Collectors of all districts of the division, chief executive officers of district panchayats and officials of the concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Instructions were given in the meeting that better implementation of the district-wise prepared action plan should be ensured. Special attention should be paid to increase both production and productivity. Natural farming should be specially promoted in the division. It was said that at present 12,479 farmers have registered for natural farming in the division.