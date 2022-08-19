Indore: 2 minors attack Home Guard jawan, detained

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys were detained by the police for attacking a dismissed Home Guard jawan in the MIG area on Friday. He had an argument with the boys over some issue after which they attacked him with a knife.

MIG police station in charge Ajay Verma said that Kishore Singh Rathore has alleged that he was attacked with a knife by some boys on Thursday night. He said he had told the boys to go away from the area following which the boys started arguing with him and then they stabbed him below his waist and fled from the spot. Rathore is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

TI Verma said that Kishore was a jawan in the Home Guard. He was dismissed from the department a few months ago. On Thursday night, he started an argument which led to the stabbing incident. On the basis of the CCTVs installed in the area, the police managed to identify the duo and detained them on Friday. The police said that the condition of the injured person is stated to be out of danger.