Indore: 2 minor girls, man assaulted at Bombay Bazaar; cases under attempt to murder, SC\ST Act, POCSO Act registered

Indore

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against nearly a dozen people for attacking two minor girls and their uncle in Bombay Bazaar where they were having juice at a shop. So far five persons have arrested.



The incident took place on August 13, but the video of the incident went viral on Thursday over social media with nearly 25K views.



Police said that the case under Section 307, 147, 148, 149, 354, 323, 294 and 506 of IPC, Sections of ST/SC Act and POCSO Act has been registered against Sohail, Irfan, Farukh, Junaid, Bilal, Waqar, Farukh, Shadab, Anees and others. The accused have been accused of attacking Rohit Salvi and other two minor girls belonging to Valmiki Community.

The viral video shows a huge crowd running after a police vehicle that had come to rescue the victims who had been badly injured in the attack. The crowd was raising religious slogans.



The police said that a group youths from the locality entered into an agument with Rohit which escalated and led to the assault.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:19 AM IST