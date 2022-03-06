Indore: 2 killed after truck hits autorickshaw

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a girl, were killed, while two were injured after they were hit by a truck near Umrikheda village, on the Indore-Khandwa Road, on Friday night. One of the deceased was the autorickshaw driver. The police have seized the truck and started investigations.

According to the Tejaji Nagar police, the deceased have been identified as Lucky Tomar, 17, a resident of Devendra Nagar and Gourav Rajput, 21, a resident of Ekta Nagar. Gourav was killed a few hours after the accident and the girl died during treatment in a city hospital on Saturday.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:33 AM IST