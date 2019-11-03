Indore: 2 from Tanda arrested for theft at retired excise officer house

Indore: Police arrested two persons in connection with theft at the house of a retired excise officer in Tejaji Nagar area on Sunday. The accused belongs to Tanda (Dhar) and they decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees after holding captive the family members. They are being questioned for other thefts.

Theft incident took place at the house of retired excise officer CK Patle in Brijnayani Colony on September 8, 2019. The thieves entered the house from the window and were committing theft when one of the family members woke up. Then, the thieves threatened to kill the family members and fled the scene with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees. It is said the thieves locked Patle’s room from outside and stole valuables from room on ground floor. The family members informed police and neighbours soon after thieves fled the scene.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey said the team from Tejaji Nagar police station reached the spot and investigated the case. Later, a team was constituted to trace the accused. Police started investigation and examined CCTVs when they got some clue about the thieves. Acting on a tip-off, police managed to arrest Karan Singh Masania of Guradia village in Tanda (Dhar) and his accomplice Antar Singh of the same area.

The accused allegedly confessed to commit over a dozen loot and theft in Tejaji Nagar area. After that police recovered valuables worth Rs 15 lakh. The accused hail from Tanda and their accomplices named Baram Singh, Khurap Singh and Magar Singh are still on the run. The accused used to commit theft after roaming the area and taking the information about the house owner.