Indore: 1st anniversary celebration of Energy Swaraj Yatra at SGSITS



Indore

To celebrate the first-anniversary celebration of the Energy Swaraj Yatra, Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science organised an event on the college campus.

Dr Rakesh Saxena, college director, noted the importance of sustainable development and proper utilisation of energy.

During this event, various initiatives were also launched for climate change mitigation.

Speaking about the experience of the yatra, Prof Chetan Solanki said, “After the yatra, as time passed and as many catastrophic events unfolded in the world, the reason and resolve to take the Energy Swaraj Yatra of 11 years, became stronger. I see very positive signs that people understand the need to take action for mitigation of climate change.”

He added that people want to be part of the solution and not pollution.

To date, Yatra has already covered 6,000+ km in over 6 states reaching out to 20,000+ people.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:09 AM IST