Indore: 19th century KEM School building to be developed as library, MGM Medical college finalizes plan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The plan to restore the 145-year-old building of the King Edward Medical School, located in MGM Medical College campus, has finally seen the light of the day and soon it will evolve as a library for the medical students.

The medical college administration has cleared the air about its fate, which was hanging in the balance for the last many years, and even prepared the ‘Detailed Project Report’ for the restoration of the building and turning it up into a library.

“KEM School building is the symbol of our heritage and development of medical education in Indore. It was one of the oldest medical schools of the country and we will soon restore it to bring its mystique,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

A DPR to convert the 19th century monument has been prepared and the medical college administration will spend Rs 1 crore to preserve and maintain it.

“We have planned to start a library and may also use part of the building as the museum. Our main aim is to maintain and preserve the building,” Dr Dixit said.

The KEM School was established in 1848 and the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College came into existence in 1953, about a century later. The KEM School is an example of French Gothic style architecture and it is even famous as ‘Hogwarts’ among the city’s youth.

Many proposals were made, nothing comes to ground

Various proposals were made in the past to restore the structure and even the proposal to turn the building into a café was also given by the administration. It was also proposed to handover the building to MP Tourism and AICTSL.

Now, the medical college administration has put down all the proposals and decided to restore the building on their own.

Badminton court, tracks to be developed to utilize ground

Not only has the KEM building but the medical college administration also come up with the plan to develop the sports facilities for the students. “We have also prepared a plan to develop tracks, badminton courts, and other sports facilities for the students at the ground behind the KEM School. It would also cost about Rs 1 crore,” Dr Dixit added.

