Indore: 2 minor boys recovered by police from bus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police played good Samaritan for the parents of two minor boys from Manawar, who fled from their homes. The police recovered the boys from a passenger bus and they were handed over to their family members on Friday. The boys informed the police that they didn't want to live in the small town so they fled without informing their parents.

Rajendra Nagar police station Satish Patel received information that two minor boys were travelling to the city from Manawar and they might have fled from their home without informing their parents. Patel gathered information about the bus and stopped it near Rajendra Nagar police station. Two boys were found in the bus. They were taken to the police station where they informed the police that they didn't want to stay in the small town as they were impressed with the glamorous life of Indore so they came to the city without informing their parents.

First the boys informed the police that they were carrying Rs 5,000 but later police recovered Rs 30,000 from them. They had a plan to stay in a rented house here and to do a job here to enjoy a city life.

TI Patel contacted the parents and came to know that the parents were also searching for their children. Parents reached the city and took the boys to Manawar. They also thanked the police for recovering their children safely.