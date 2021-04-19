Indore: 1,700 Remdesivir injections on way to Indore, says national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Indore faces dearth of Remdesivir injections to fight Covid-19, national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that he has arranged for 1,700 vials, which will reach here shortly.

Sharing this information, Vijayvargiya tweeted, “Following shortage of Remdesivir injections in Indore, I through my friends connected to pharmaceutical industry, have dispatched 1,700 vials to Indore. They will reach collector Manish Singh. From there, injections will reach needy patients.”

Vijayvargiya, who is busy in West Bengal assembly elections, is using his contacts for providing medical facilities in Indore, which is reeling under severe wave of Covid-19.

Earlier, he had arranged oxygen for Indore from Jamnagar Plant in Gujarat. He had stated that 100 tonne of oxygen would reach Indore from Jamnagar. However, 30 tonne of oxygen have arrived. He had also claimed that his industrialist-friend Sanjay Agrawal has committed 1000 oxygen cylinders for free for Indore daily.