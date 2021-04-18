Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla lauds BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya's attempts in oxygen supply in Indore

Indore: Cutting on the party line, Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla on Sunday appreciated BJP National General Secretary for providing oxygen to Indore in the tough time.

He released a video, in which he said, “I want to thank Indore’s leader Kailash VIjayvargiya for providing oxygen to Indore even after being busy in Bengal elections. I want to speak above party and politics and want to thank Vijayvargiya who fulfilled his promise of providing oxygen to the people as the tanker reached Indore. “

Shukla didn’t only appreciate Vijayvargiya but also thanked his son MLA Akash Vijayvargiya by saying that Akash assured him about the oxygen tanker coming in two days and they did it.

“Bengal elections will continue but (Kailash) Vijayvargiya should come to Indore and handle the situation as the city has been destroyed. He is our leader and he has experience of Indore, he should come and take charge.” Shukla said.