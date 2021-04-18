Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla lauds BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya's attempts in oxygen supply in Indore

Indore: Cutting on the party line, Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla on Sunday appreciated BJP National General Secretary for providing oxygen to Indore in the tough time.
He released a video, in which he said, “I want to thank Indore’s leader Kailash VIjayvargiya for providing oxygen to Indore even after being busy in Bengal elections. I want to speak above party and politics and want to thank Vijayvargiya who fulfilled his promise of providing oxygen to the people as the tanker reached Indore. “
Shukla didn’t only appreciate Vijayvargiya but also thanked his son MLA Akash Vijayvargiya by saying that Akash assured him about the oxygen tanker coming in two days and they did it.
“Bengal elections will continue but (Kailash) Vijayvargiya should come to Indore and handle the situation as the city has been destroyed. He is our leader and he has experience of Indore, he should come and take charge.” Shukla said.
The Congress MLA said that Vijayvargiya must arrange for vaccines and injections like he arranged oxygen. Shukla also appreciated BJP leader Krishna Murari Moghe for visiting the hospitals.
“I want to congratulate Moghe, Akash, and Ramesh Mendola who came out of the houses on my call and started helping people. I donated oxygen machines and now many people, community, trusts are coming forward for the same. I want to thank the people of Indore for supporting me,” he said.
However, Shukla’s statement has surprised many leaders and also became the talk of the town as he has already been declared as the official mayoral candidate of Congress.
It’s his personal view: Verma
Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma termed the statement of Shukla as his personal views.
“What Shukla has said are his personal views. As far as providing oxygen or anything is concerned, it is the responsibility of all and whatever we do for our motherland is not enough. We all are sons of this soil and it is the responsibility of all public representatives to help them in crisis,” Verma said adding “We are also doing our part while Congress is also doing what can be done while in opposition.”
Congress targets BJP and administration for stopping oxygen tanker for ‘photo session’
While Minister Tulsi Silawat and Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and other BJP leaders welcomed the oxygen tanker coming from Jamnagar to Indore as a tanker of relief, Congress leaders alleged that BJP and administration has stopped the tanker for more than half an hour to make it an event.
“People across the city were struggling to get oxygen and a single minute is precious for them to get oxygen, BJP leaders stopped the tanker for a photo session. Their act may prove fatal for many patients who were gasping in hospitals to get oxygen,” Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla said.
State spokesperson Narendra Saluja demanded FIR against BJP leaders for stopping the tanker for the event and said that the government has declared tankers as ambulance and a vehicle of very essential service.
