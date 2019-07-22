Indore: 16,900 children suffering from diarrhoea treated

Indore: District health officials have treated more than 16,900 children suffering from diarrhoea since June 20 under the Dastak Abhiyan. The officials have claimed to have achieved target of 99.73 per cent of total 2.94 lakh children in the district between 0 and 5 years of age.

The campaign was scheduled to run from June 20 till July 20 across the district but the Health Department officials said that they will extend the campaign for another week.

“We are extending the campaign for a week to review it and to reach the remaining children in the district,” Chief Medical and Health officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He said that they have reached 679 villages in the district and have already organised gram sabhas in all these villages to inform people about 11 types of diseases covered under Dastak Abhiyan.

Moreover, the department has also found 369 malnourished children while over 400 children anaemic. Talking about the data, Jadia said that they have found over 400 anaemic children across the district and transfused blood to 122 children.

“Similarly, we have found over 369 malnourished children across the district and 111 children have been sent to Nutritional and Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) for the treatment,” he added.

Much to the surprise of the department officials, they have also found 709 children suffering from pneumonia who were treated at the health centres.

“We have been finalising the data and reviewing the treatment of children again. We have directed the ANM, health activists and medical officers to take the follow up of children and to ensure their complete treatment,” the CMHO added.