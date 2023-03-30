Indore: 1,600 litre bio-diesel, one vehicle seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Illegally stored 1,600-litre bio-diesel and a vehicle were seized from Lasudia area on Wednesday. On the basis of the information received by the Crime Branch and on the instructions of additional collector Dr Abhay Bedekar, district supply controller ML Maru sent a team to SR Compound located in Lasudia Mori. The team investigated the firm Indian Biodiesel & Energy Private Limited there.

The team found about 1,600 litres of biodiesel stored in a small tanker, through which biodiesel was being illegally poured into the fuel tanks of the vehicles. Samples of mixed biodiesel were taken after the team found serious inconsistency in following the guidelines of the government regarding the sale and purchase of biodiesel and prima facie the biodiesel was not found to conform to the prescribed standards of density.

The vehicle and biodiesel stored in it were seized and a case against Syed Sera Kabir and driver Mohan Sharma was put up before the competent court under section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Assistant supply officer IPS Sengar, junior supply officer Ankur Gupta and deputy inspector of Crime Branch Yatin Mishra carried out the action.