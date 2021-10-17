Indore: 16 shops of upscale food hub Highway Treats razed by IMC

Indore

In a major anti-encroachment drive, the IMC teams razed 16 shops developed at food hub Highway Treats on Bypass road near Bicholi Mardana on Saturday.

IMC officials said that instructions were given by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal for removing illegal constructions along the Bypass which lies under the control area.

The shops at the Highway Treats were developed by Badrilal Singh and Jagannath Singh without taking permission from the IMC.



The shops had been constructed in the control area of the Bypass which is to be cleared for development of 22.5 metre service road on both sides of the road.

During the action, additional commissioner Sandeep Soni, deputy commissioner Lata Agarwal, building officer Ashwin Janawade and other officials of district administration, police and IMC teams were present.

What was Highway Treat?

Highway Treat was an upscale food-hub developed on the Bypass which had ample parking space. People could sit in the comfort of their vehicles and place their order which was delivered to them. Most of the local big names had opened an outlet there and it was attracting big crowds every day.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:26 AM IST