Indore: 15726 students to take CET for admission in DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 15726 students are going to take the common entrance test (CET), a gateway for 41 self-finance courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

“As many as 20061 students had registered for CET but of them 15726 students have paid the fee,” said CET coordinator Kanhiya Ahuja.

The entrance exam will be conducted on August 31 for filling 2515 seats in 16 teaching departments of the university.

The courses have been divided into three groups viz. Group A, Group B and Group C.

There are 1145 seats in Group A whereas Group B and Group C consist of 830 and 540 seats respectively.

CET is a national level exam which is conducted in different cities across the country.

Centres for CET have been set up in 22 cities in the country. This year, DAVV has reduced the number of test centres outside the state and increased the number of centres in the state.

Meanwhile, the counselling for admission in the courses for which CET score doesn’t require started from Tuesday.

The counselling is being held at departmental level for admission in 72 courses including Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma, UG and PG.

For the first time, the university has added certificate and diploma courses in the process of non-CET. Counselling will continue till August 14.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Demand to restart train between Mhow and Indore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:29 PM IST