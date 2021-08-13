Indore: 15,726 against 2,515 vacant seats to take CET this year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the Covid-19 scare, the Common Entrance Test of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) received good response from students as it saw 15,726 confirmed registrations.

“More than 20,000 students had registered for CET, but, out of them, 15,726 students paid their registration fee. Those who paid the fee will be allowed to take the examination,” said CET coordinator Kanhiya Ahuja.

According to information, 9,385 students applied for admission to the undergraduate courses and 6,341 for the post-graduate courses. The registration window was opened by the National Testing Agency, which had this year’s CET contract, on July 20. It was shut at 11.50 pm on August 11. The entrance examination will be conducted on August 31 for filling as many as 2,515 seats in 41 courses.

Divided into three groups

The courses have been divided into three groups—Group A, Group B and Group C. There are 1,145 seats in Group A, whereas Group B and Group C consist of 830 and 540 seats, respectively.

CET is a national level exam which is conducted in different cities across the country. Centres for CET have been set up in 22 cities in the country. This year, DAVV has reduced the number of test cities outside the state and increased the number of test cities in the state.

A total of eight cities have been selected for CET outside the state. They are New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kota, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kolkata, Raipur, and Bilaspur.

The cities in Mahya Pradesh where centres are to be set up include Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Satna, Khandwa, Jhabua, Ratlam, Khargone, Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Dhar, and Sagar.

Admit cards to be issued on Aug 17

Admit cards for the examination will be issued by the NTA on August 17. The admit cards will be uploaded on the davv.nta.ac.in website from where the students can download them. Ahuja said that the list of examination centres set up in different cities would also be uploaded on the website on August 17. The examination will be held on August 31 and the results will be declared on September 12.

Total 16 depts under CET

Institute of Management Studies, International Institute of Professional Studies, School of Commerce, School of Economics, Educational Multimedia Research Centre, School of Data Science and Forecasting, School of Law, School of Electronics, School of Physics, School of Instrumentation, School of Statistics, School of Energy and Environmental Studies, School of Computer Science, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Pharmacy and School of Social Sciences.

