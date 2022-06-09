Indore: 151 booked for talking on phone while driving

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Traffic police launched a drive against people who were riding or driving vehicles while talking over mobile phones, an official said on Thursday. Also, the police have fined people for red-light violations.

On the instruction of DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, all the teams were deployed in the city to take action against the people driving vehicles while talking on mobile phones. The traffic police teams took action against 151 commuters for talking on the phone while driving.

The police said they have taken action against 2,229 people in the last five months for using mobile phones while driving or riding vehicles in the city. The traffic police urged people not to use mobile phones while driving vehicles. The police said that while phone calls can be important, they cannot be more important than our life. The officials said that such drives would be continued in the city.

Fine collected from 32 vehicles for overspeeding

The team of ACP (traffic) Harisingh Raghuwanshi was deployed between Gopur Square and Reti Mandi Road and took action against overspeeding vehicles. During the drive, the officials also took action against the bus of Narayana E-techno school which was being driven at 62 Km/h. The traffic police collected a fine of Rs 3,000 from the bus driver. A passenger bus was also stopped for overspeeding. The officials took action against 32 vehicles. Fine of Rs 36,000 was recovered from the violators. Action against 52 vehicles was taken under other sections.

Car violates red light 15 times

Traffic subedar Kazim Hussain Rizvi and his team stopped a car which violated the red-light near GPO Square on Thursday. The officer took information about the car from the Traffic Management Center and found that the car had jumped red-lights 15 times in the city. After that, a fine of Rs 7,500 was collected from the driver of the car.