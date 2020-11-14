Indore: 150 temples decorated with beautiful rangolis

Indore: On the occasion of the festival of lamps, the women members of Indore Mahanagar Parishad, decorated 150 temples of the city with beautiful Rangolis. The Rangoli on the construction of Ram Temple in Aayodhya

was the centre of attraction.



MP Shankar Lalwani inaugurated the Rangoli campaign started from statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. He said that celebration is hidden in Rangoli and it carries a wide message through colours. He also said that it is a big thing to give so much time to this Rangoli work during festival days.



Ashok Daga and Sudhir Dedge said that today, with the inspiration of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, our women members have not only preserved our fading tradition by decorating Rangoli. This has also provided financial help to Rangoli sellers.

Convener of the programme Arvind Upadhyay and Ram Mundra said that the programme started with a very beautiful Rangoli before the idol of Devi Ahilya bai. Here, along with Padma Bhoja, Shailaja Mishra, Jyoti

Tomar, Sharyu Waghmare and Vinita Dharma, carved a beautiful rangoli, giving the message of defeating Corona. After this, MP Lalwani also visited various temples with the members of Parishad and encouraged

them to decorate beautiful Rangoli.



The team reached to Harisiddhi temple via Mahalaxmi temple in Rajwada. Here, Vinita Dharma, along with her colleagues, decorated an attractive Rangoli, giving a message against Corona. At the Bada Ganpati temple, under the leadership of Councilor Neeta Sharma, was engaged in the carving a huge Rangoli. Women also decorated Rangoli in Hansraj Math and Ranjit Hanuman Temple.



In the Mahalakshmi temple located in Usha Nagar Extension, women decorated the temple with Rangoli. Lalwani and Daga reached to Dutt Temple and Ram Temple Rajendra Nagar. Attractive Rangoli was also

made here. The team finally reached to Khajrana temple. MLA Mahendra Hardia was also present here.