Indore: 15 of 41 oxygen plants now functional in the city

Indore: Out of the 41 oxygen plants proposed to be installed in various hospitals of the city, as many as 15 oxygen plants are functional and 5 will get functional in a week. The committee constituted by the district administration to ensure preparedness for oxygen in the event of a likely third wave of Covid-19 inspected four hospitals of the city and checked the oxygen plants.

Meanwhile, ADM Abhay Bedekar told the media that they had divided the slots for delivering the parts of oxygen plants according to the hospitals and were trying to get the work completed at the earliest possible opportunity.

“Hospitals are getting the parts of the oxygen plants in slots due to limited resources with the suppliers. We’ll try to get the work completed by August 15 and, if it gets delayed due to any reason, we’ll get the work completed by August 30,” the ADM said, adding, “A facility of storage of about 20 tons of oxygen is being installed at Index Medical College.

The administration’s team, led by BJP leader Madhu Verma, inspected the facilities at Index Medical College, SMS Energy Hospital, MTH Hospital and SNG Hospital.

‘City to get over 60 tons of oxygen’

‘As many as 15 oxygen plants are functional and five more plants will be started in the next one week as parts of the plants have reached the sites and will be installed at the earliest opportunity. The city will get over 60 tons of oxygen with these plants and the capacity will be increased after all the 41 plants get installed. We believe that all the oxygen plants will get installed by August 15 and the city will become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply to patients,' -Dr Nishant Khare secretary, oxygen preparedness committee.