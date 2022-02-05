Indore: 146 exam centres in dist for MPBSE's 10th & 12 boards

Indore

School Education Department finalised 146 centres in Indore for conducting board examinations of Class 10th and Class 12th. The department had been pondering over examinations for quite some time since there was a slight chance of postponing the exam.

As announced by school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, the department had no intentions of cancelling the board examination this year.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has decided not to change the dates for Class 10th and Class 12th board exams.

Of the 146 exam centres in Indore, there are more than 60 government and more than 80 private schools.

For the 10th and 12th board exams, government school teachers have been instructed to ensure that students score well. For the past couple of years, teachers are also evaluated on basis of students’ performance.

Following the Covid-19 protocol, teachers have been asked to come to the schools so that necessary preparations can be completed.

The school education department has completed the preparation for the exam. Given Covid-19, special care will be taken at the exam centres. Along with following the Covid-19 protocol, arrangements for masks and sanitisers will be made at the exam centres.



MPBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exams details

In Indore district, more than 79,000 students will appear in the exam. For Class 10th board examination, more than 36,800 regular students have registered and 7,000 i.e. more than 43,000 in all will attempt the exam.

In 12th, 29,350 regular and 6,600 private students i.e. about 36,000 will sit for the exam. As per plans, 64 government and 82 private schools will become exam centres i.e. 146 exam centres have been prepared.

Schools focusing on board students

Due to the third wave of Covid-19 Omicron variant and increasing cases, the government had closed the schools till 31 January due to the focus on the students who are preparing for the board exams. Schools have been reopened from 1 February. The board exam is going to start on 17th February.

In such a situation, schools are ensuring their entire focus on preparing students attempting Class 10th and Class 12th in government schools. Students are attending offline classes in govt schools.



Exam time

The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm , additional district project coordinator, office of the District Education Officer, Narendra Jain said that from February 17, 12th and from February 18, the 10th board exam is going to start.

“This time the board has changed the timing of the exam, the exam will be from 10 am to 1 pm,” Jain said.

He added that the education department is prepared for conducting board exams following Covid-19 rules.

“Examination centres have been prepared so that students sit according to social distancing norms,” Jain said.





Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:44 AM IST