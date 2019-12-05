Indore: 145 more vacancies added to SSE in 2nd amendment

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Thursday added 145 vacancies to state service exam-2019 taking the total number of vacant posts to 533.

This was the second amendment made in the SSE notification dated November 14.

Initially, the MPPSC had issued notification for 330 vacancies lying vacant in different departments.

Five days after the notification, the MPPSC issued first amendment adding 59 more vacancies taking the total number to 389.

Nearly a fortnight after that, the MPPSC on Thursday issued a corrigendum making yet another correction in the vacant posts. While it added 145 more vacancies, the MPPSC also reduced one post from the previous figure. The changes made took the total to 533 vacancies.

MPPSC official said that they had made it clear in the notification dated November 14 that the number of vacancies could change during the selection process.

He stated that there would be at least one more amendment.

“So far we have not granted 10 per cent reservation to candidates belonging to economically weaker section (EWS). On some posts, we have given reservation to EWS but still 10 per cent quota is to be met for all posts,” he said.

The officer signaled at a third amendment to the notification dated November 14 soon.

The applicants are required to submit online application forms by December 9. The preliminary exam will take place on January 12 and its results would be declared on January 31. The MPPSC would hold main exam in April and declare results in June.

The candidates who clear the main exam would be invited for interviews which will be held in August and final results would be declared in September.

Similarly, the forest service exam would be held on January 12 and its results would be declared on January 31. The main exam would be held in March and results would also be declared in the same month.

The interviews for forest service exam would be held in April and the final selection list will also be released in the same month.

Zero year for engineering services: Year 2019 turned out to be zero year for engineer services exam. The MPPSC had last year announced to hold engineering service exam-2019 in April but due to general elections the exam could not be held. Later, the reservation issue put the exam on back burner. The MPPSC has now announced it would hold engineering service exam-2020 in April.