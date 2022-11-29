Indore: 1.32 lakh more smart meters to be installed in city

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is going to install 1.32 lakh more smart meters in the city from December 15. The smart meters will be installed at 57 feeders.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that the meters with state-of-the-art facilities and communication systems will be installed free of cost at locations in 57 feeders.

He said that effective preparations are being made for this. He stated that some select meters will be tested in the lab of the NABL accredited lab of the company at Pologround. Meters will be installed only after they were tested for 100 per cent efficacy.

Earlier about 1.40 lakh smart meters were installed in Indore city in different phases. Their results have been good, according to the West Discom.

Benefits of smart meter

The smart meter to be installed free of cost will provide a report for the power factor rebate, for which the eligible consumer can get a rebate of up to Re 1 per unit. Along with this, the smart meter can be seen live on the consumer's app. Meter reading will be done automatically and the bill will also be received on time.