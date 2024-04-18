 MP: ASI Survey Continues in Dhar Bhojshala; 27th Days In
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: ASI Survey Continues in Dhar Bhojshala; 27th Days In

MP: ASI Survey Continues in Dhar Bhojshala; 27th Days In

Lord Buddha statue found in Bhojshala, claims Muslim side

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached the Bhojshala complex in Dhar on Wednesday morning to continue their survey for the 27th consecutive day.

Interestingly, Abdul Samad from the Muslim side has claimed the excavation of a statue of Lord Buddha from the site. However, the officials have kept mum over the matter. The discovery of the Lord Buddha statue has sparked discussions and excitement among observers.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Security Personnel Hold Flag March Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls In Sidhi
article-image

ASI officials have stated that further analysis and consultations with senior officials are required to determine the statue's historical significance and context. Simultaneously, Ashish Goyal, a representative of a Hindu organisation, has raised objections regarding the latest excavation.  The ongoing excavations at Dhar's Bhojshala have already unearthed numerous artefacts, prompting thorough cleaning and examination processes.

Officials are diligently engaged in brushing, cleaning with chemicals and utilising carbon dating methods to analyse the historical artefacts discovered during the survey. The ASI team may require more time, necessitating a potential extension request to the High Court.

Read Also
MP: Trader Looted Of ₹1.9 Lakh After Chilli Powder Attack In Daylight Robbery In Morena
article-image

Despite challenges, the ASI remains committed, with dedicated officers and labourers working tirelessly without breaks to ensure a comprehensive and accurate archaeological assessment.

Amidst the rigorous excavation activities, an incident occurred this morning where an officer's health deteriorated suddenly. Immediate medical attention was provided. Following the direction of the High Court, the ASI began a scientific archaeological survey at the Bhojshala complex on March 22.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: ASI Survey Continues in Dhar Bhojshala; 27th Days In

MP: ASI Survey Continues in Dhar Bhojshala; 27th Days In

MP: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Annual Function Dazzles with Cultural Performances and Academic...

MP: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Annual Function Dazzles with Cultural Performances and Academic...

MGM Medical College Sends PG Medico By Air To Rectify Surgery Exam Goof-Up, Assures Corrected...

MGM Medical College Sends PG Medico By Air To Rectify Surgery Exam Goof-Up, Assures Corrected...

MP: SDOP Accused of Abusing Public Representatives at Sai Palki Yatra

MP: SDOP Accused of Abusing Public Representatives at Sai Palki Yatra

IIM Indore’s Project To Set New Standard In Eco-Friendly Development

IIM Indore’s Project To Set New Standard In Eco-Friendly Development