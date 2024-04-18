MP: ASI Survey Continues in Dhar Bhojshala; 27th Days In

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached the Bhojshala complex in Dhar on Wednesday morning to continue their survey for the 27th consecutive day.

Interestingly, Abdul Samad from the Muslim side has claimed the excavation of a statue of Lord Buddha from the site. However, the officials have kept mum over the matter. The discovery of the Lord Buddha statue has sparked discussions and excitement among observers.

ASI officials have stated that further analysis and consultations with senior officials are required to determine the statue's historical significance and context. Simultaneously, Ashish Goyal, a representative of a Hindu organisation, has raised objections regarding the latest excavation. The ongoing excavations at Dhar's Bhojshala have already unearthed numerous artefacts, prompting thorough cleaning and examination processes.

Officials are diligently engaged in brushing, cleaning with chemicals and utilising carbon dating methods to analyse the historical artefacts discovered during the survey. The ASI team may require more time, necessitating a potential extension request to the High Court.

Despite challenges, the ASI remains committed, with dedicated officers and labourers working tirelessly without breaks to ensure a comprehensive and accurate archaeological assessment.

Amidst the rigorous excavation activities, an incident occurred this morning where an officer's health deteriorated suddenly. Immediate medical attention was provided. Following the direction of the High Court, the ASI began a scientific archaeological survey at the Bhojshala complex on March 22.