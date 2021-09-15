Indore: 13 more dengue cases reported, 164 so far

Indore



All efforts by the health department and administration to control the menace of deadly dengue are proving insufficient as the vector-borne disease is spreading its tentacles across the city.

As many as 13 more cases were found positive on Tuesday which increased the number of total patients to 164, so far. The patients who were found positive include 4 male, 9 female including one child.

Moreover, two suspected deaths were also reported due to the deadly disease in the Palda area.

The deceased include a 24-year-old man of Palda and a 21-year-old man of Samta Nagar who were admitted to private hospitals and succumbed to the disease during treatment.

However, the health department officials denied having report of any such deaths and said that they didn’t receive any confirmation from the hospitals.

“We didn’t receive a report of any death due to dengue. No hospital confirmed the same and didn’t even send any samples for Elisa testing to confirm dengue in patients,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

Meanwhile, District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said, “They didn’t have any confirmation of dengue among these deceased. It can be said as suspected deaths as no Elisa test was done for confirming dengue among these patients.”

He said that the new patients were found in Pawanpuri, Nand Bagh, Barfani Dham, CAT Colony, Adarsh Bijasan Nagar, Avantika Nagar, Shravan Bagh Colony, Shrival Girls Hostel, Himmat Nagar, Bhagirathpura, Mourya Nagar, and Vidya Nagar.

“We have been running an intense anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and also to spread awareness among people. We have also sprayed and fogged in the areas where dengue patients were found with the help of Indore Municipal Corporation,” Dr Patel said.

Cases of viral and dengue increase, preventive steps must be taken

Bombay Hospital’s Dr Manish Jain said that patients suffering from viral disorders and vector borne diseases are increasing continuously across the city. “People should take preventive measures to stop the spread of the disease. People can prevent the disease by taking some simple preventive steps but also remaining alert,” he said.

Ways to prevent dengue shared by Dr Jain includes

1 Do not let the stagnant water collected

2 Use mosquito repellent and wear full sleeves clothes

3 Eat fresh and hot food

4 Keep yourself hydrated and eat fruits enriched with Vitamin C

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:26 AM IST