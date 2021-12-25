Indore: 10K Red Light Violation Detection challans undelivered due to changed address, cops in a fix

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 10,000 challans are pending in which either vehicle owner has changed or the person has shifted to another location. Many of the challans are pending for a long time and the police are confused about how to recover the penalty.

Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras have been installed by the traffic police at major intersections of the city to ease the traffic situation and to prevent red light violation cases in the city. RLVD cameras were installed in the year 2017 and under this system, there are three cameras that coordinate the red light and the stop line to generate the challan of the violators, who jumped the red lights.



Additional DCP (traffic) Anil Patidar said that around 10,000 such challans are pending since 2017 as these challans were generated against the traffic violators who have either sold their vehicle or have changed their present address and moved elsewhere. In such a situation, a challenge before the traffic police is how to recover the penalty for such challans. However, efforts are being made to find a solution by discussing it with senior officers.

Fine collected from the old vehicle owner

About 2 months ago, the traffic police had sent the challan to a person, who had sold his vehicle. After talking to the new owner of the vehicle, the traffic police officers called the old owner of the vehicle and collected the fine of four challans from him as he was responsible for the violation of the traffic rule. Many challans are pending and the police are planning to send the notice to their old owners to collect the fines.

Challans are being sent only in urban areas

According to sources, the traffic police is currently sending the challans generated by RLVD only in the urban area. However, the challans are being sent through the post but due to lack of resources, the challans are not being sent to the violators living in other towns of the district. Similarly, the challans are also not being sent to the violators driving or riding vehicles of other districts or the states. An official of the traffic department said that soon such arrangements will be made so that RLVD challan will be sent in every district.

