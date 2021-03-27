Indore: 107-yr-old man among 18K vaccinated​

Indore​​

​The timely allotment of vaccines​ to Indore district saved the health department ​on Saturday ​​from the awkward situation of having to ​send back people from the centres. They had to face such a situation on Friday.

As many as 18​,​013 people were inoculated on Saturday including the health workers and frontline workers along with people above 60 years. Vaccination was done at 238 sites.

The enthusiasm among the senior citizens for vaccination could be seen when a 107-year-old man got the jab.

Mahant Krishnadas Vaishnav ​took the dos​age ​at Sangam Nagar zone and appealed to the people to get the vaccination at the earliest.

Meanwhile, 6​,​065 with comorbid conditions of 45 and 60 years ​also ​got the jab.

According to District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta, a total 18​,​013 people were vaccinated including front line workers, health care workers and the priority age group.

“Fortunately, no AEFI case was reported in three days of vaccination,” he added.

Vaccination bulletin

Total number of session sites 238

Total vaccinated health care workers (first dose) 854

Total vaccinated health care workers (second dose) 164

Total vaccinated frontline workers (first dose) 1485

Total vaccinated frontline workers (second dose) 380

Total vaccinated 45 to 60 years 6065

Total vaccinated 60+ 9137

Total vaccinated on Wednesday 18013

1.91 lakh more doses received

According to Regional Director, Health Dr Ashok Dagaria, as many as 1.91 lakh doses of COVISHIELD were received on Saturday. “We have also received 43910 doses of COVISHIELD from Bhopal which will be used for the upcoming sessions for people above 45 years. These doses will be allocated to the districts in Indore division. The supply of vaccines would be continued regularly,” Dagaria said.

Vaccine allocation

Districts Doses

Alirajpur 4590

Barwani 8920

Burhanpur 7130

Dhar 16350

Indore 118800

Jhabua 6690

Khandwa 14260

Khargone 14260