Indore: 107-yr-old man among 18K vaccinated​

Indore
The timely allotment of vaccines to Indore district saved the health department on Saturday from the awkward situation of having to send back people from the centres. They had to face such a situation on Friday.
As many as 18,013 people were inoculated on Saturday including the health workers and frontline workers along with people above 60 years. Vaccination was done at 238 sites.
The enthusiasm among the senior citizens for vaccination could be seen when a 107-year-old man got the jab.
Mahant Krishnadas Vaishnav took the dosage at Sangam Nagar zone and appealed to the people to get the vaccination at the earliest.
Meanwhile, 6,065 with comorbid conditions of 45 and 60 years also got the jab.
According to District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta, a total 18,013 people were vaccinated including front line workers, health care workers and the priority age group.
“Fortunately, no AEFI case was reported in three days of vaccination,” he added.
Vaccination bulletin
Total number of session sites 238
Total vaccinated health care workers (first dose) 854
Total vaccinated health care workers (second dose) 164
Total vaccinated frontline workers (first dose) 1485
Total vaccinated frontline workers (second dose) 380
Total vaccinated 45 to 60 years 6065
Total vaccinated 60+ 9137
Total vaccinated on Wednesday 18013
//1.91 lakh more doses received
According to Regional Director, Health Dr Ashok Dagaria, as many as 1.91 lakh doses of COVISHIELD were received on Saturday. “We have also received 43910 doses of COVISHIELD from Bhopal which will be used for the upcoming sessions for people above 45 years. These doses will be allocated to the districts in Indore division. The supply of vaccines would be continued regularly,” Dagaria said.
///Vaccine allocation
Districts Doses
Alirajpur 4590
Barwani 8920
Burhanpur 7130
Dhar 16350
Indore 118800
Jhabua 6690
Khandwa 14260
Khargone 14260
