Indore: 10 year boy commits suicide after argument with mother

Indore: A 10-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Malharganj area on Monday, apparently, after a tiff with his mother, police said.

Police said Parv Gupta, a student of Vaishnav School was found hanging from the ceiling fan on his room by his grandmother. He was rushed to the Aurobindo Hospital, but he was declared brought dead. His body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. Parv’s father is a businessman.

Police said that according to Parv’s mother, she had asked him to go to the market to fetch something, but as he was reluctant to go he received a scolding from her. He then went and locked himself in his room.

When there was no sound from his room for a couple of hours, his grandmother went to investigate. She called out his name and knocked on the door but when there was no response she raised the alarm. The door was forced open and they found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

“So far his fight with his mother appears to be the main reason behind the suicide. We are trying to find out if there were any other trigger points,” police said.