Increasing mosquito menace in Indore: Congress workers stage protest with mosquito nets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the increasing mosquito menace in the city, Congress workers staged a demonstration by sitting inside mosquito nets to highlight the rise in illnesses due to mosquitoes.

The agitating Congress workers gathered at Rajwada Chowk and sat inside mosquito nets. The agitators also distributed mosquito-repellent incense sticks and rackets to passersby to highlight the problem.

The demonstration was led by Congress leader Pintu Joshi. He alleged that fumigation has not been carried out in the city because of the Indore Municipal Corporation's negligence. “People are falling prey to malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases because of this, but the responsible officers are in slumber. The fogging machines of Indore Municipal Corporation are locked up in boxes, lying unused for the past many months,” Joshi said.

One of the Congress workers drove a bike after covering himself with a mosquito net.

Mosquito menace giving sleepless nights to people

The mosquito menace in the city is not only giving sleepless nights to denizens but also making the days unbearable.

To get respite from the sting, many people have started keeping their doors and windows shut during the daytime as well.

Blaming it on fluctuating temperature, which makes conditions favourable for the vectors to multiply, divisional entomologist Dr CS Sharma said, “Frequent fluctuation in weather along with a rise in humidity has made conditions favourable for mosquitoes to breed. The city is going through a weather transition with a rise in temperature, rainfall, and humidity causing an increase in density of mosquitoes.

He added that Culex mosquitoes are prevalent in this season.