Income Tax search operation on JRG Group in Indore

Indore: The income tax (I-T) department on Tuesday launched a major search operation at 13 locations in the city against the JRG group, that is involved in the real estate sector. To catch the tax evaders by surprise, the I-T officers reach at their residences and office on vehicles bearing ‘Maha Dhyan Shivir’. Till late evening 15 lockers and Rs 40 lakh cash had been recovered.

The investigation wing of the income tax department selected January 12 (Swami Vivekanand's birth anniversary) as the day to strike with vehicles bearing banners of 'Maha Dhyan Shivir' as many yoga and meditation camps are conducted in morning hours on this day.

Official sources said that primarily 6 persons who have promoted the JRG group were found involved in the tax evasion. The group has developed a logistic hub close to Dewas Naka and are supposed to develop some residential colonies too. They incorporated bogus chain of companies and though these they use to do huge cash transaction. Sources said that the amount runs into cores of rupees. The action is also going on at the corporate office of JRG group at RNT Marg and in Tilak Nagar.

Till late evening, the sleuths found Rs 40 lakh in cash from the 13 locations of the city and 15 lockers that belong to six people. The action is likely to continue on Wednesday also. The department officials said they expect to detect huge income tax evasion.