 Incidence Of Atrocities On Tribal Rising In BJP Rule: Nath
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIncidence Of Atrocities On Tribal Rising In BJP Rule: Nath

Incidence Of Atrocities On Tribal Rising In BJP Rule: Nath

Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra of Congress concludes in Jhabua.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Incidence Of Atrocities On Tribal Rising In BJP Rule: Nath | Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra of Congress concluded in Jhabua district on Monday in presence of State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

The 19-day yatra which started from Sidhi district reached Jhabua on Monday. It was accorded a grand welcome by thousands of tribal.

Kamal Nath addressed both reporters and locals and raised the issue of rising incidence of atrocities on tribal, farmers and Dalits in the state.

Read Also
Bhopal: Makhanlal Chaturvedi Varsity Signs MoU With Dhaka's Daffodils International University
article-image

Addressing the gathering, Kamal Nath said that incidents of atrocities and exploitation of tribal were continuously rising in the country and Madhya Pradesh was not an exception.

Congress leader said that during Congress government, they had approved 6,70,000 patta (land on lease) for tribals, but BJP leaders toppled the government by playing with the Constitution.

Later 3,20,000 pattas were rejected by the Shivraj government. It showed that the BJP government was anti-tribal.

Read Also
MP: Devotees Throng Mahakal Temple On Fifth 'Shravan Somvar' In Ujjain; Special Bhasma Aarti...
article-image

Nath added that he would try to implement Chhindwara model in every district. He said that the Congress had made the same promise before 2018 elections and would now fulfil it.

Former minister Ajay Singh also addressed the gathering and recounted several incidents of atrocity on tribal. He accused the BJP government of handing over the state to criminals and black-marketeers.

Former MP Suresh Pachori, former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria and State Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria also addressed the gathering.

Read Also
Indore: Admission To Conventional Courses Ends; MBA Is The Last Resort
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Incidence Of Atrocities On Tribal Rising In BJP Rule: Nath

Incidence Of Atrocities On Tribal Rising In BJP Rule: Nath

MP: Fire Breaks Out In Shut Cinema Hall In Indore, Doused; No One Hurt

MP: Fire Breaks Out In Shut Cinema Hall In Indore, Doused; No One Hurt

MP: Congress MLA Umang Singhar Raises Demand For Tribal CM; Kamal Nath Says System Has To Be...

MP: Congress MLA Umang Singhar Raises Demand For Tribal CM; Kamal Nath Says System Has To Be...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Inaugurates Irrigation Scheme Worth Rs 1,208 Crore In Manasa

Madhya Pradesh: CM Inaugurates Irrigation Scheme Worth Rs 1,208 Crore In Manasa

Watch: Kid Among Several Injured As Stage Collapses At CM Chouhan's BJP Road Show In Manasa

Watch: Kid Among Several Injured As Stage Collapses At CM Chouhan's BJP Road Show In Manasa