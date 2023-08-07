Incidence Of Atrocities On Tribal Rising In BJP Rule: Nath | Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra of Congress concluded in Jhabua district on Monday in presence of State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

The 19-day yatra which started from Sidhi district reached Jhabua on Monday. It was accorded a grand welcome by thousands of tribal.

Kamal Nath addressed both reporters and locals and raised the issue of rising incidence of atrocities on tribal, farmers and Dalits in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Kamal Nath said that incidents of atrocities and exploitation of tribal were continuously rising in the country and Madhya Pradesh was not an exception.

Congress leader said that during Congress government, they had approved 6,70,000 patta (land on lease) for tribals, but BJP leaders toppled the government by playing with the Constitution.

Later 3,20,000 pattas were rejected by the Shivraj government. It showed that the BJP government was anti-tribal.

Nath added that he would try to implement Chhindwara model in every district. He said that the Congress had made the same promise before 2018 elections and would now fulfil it.

Former minister Ajay Singh also addressed the gathering and recounted several incidents of atrocity on tribal. He accused the BJP government of handing over the state to criminals and black-marketeers.

Former MP Suresh Pachori, former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria and State Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria also addressed the gathering.

