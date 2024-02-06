In A First, MPPSC Witnesses Protest Against Early Exam In Indore

Candidates protest outside MPPSC till late Monday night. | FPJ Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), which is generally criticised for delaying exams and results, on Monday witnessed a protest by candidates -- who got through State Service Preliminary Exam-2023 –against rushed schedule of the main exam. In a fervent display of dissatisfaction, around 125 candidates, including girls, staged a sit-in outside MPPSC office from 2 pm till late night. Heavy police contingent were present to avoid any untoward situation.

MPPSC and police officials made requests to candidates to end their protest but they did not pay any heed. Rather, they threatened to go on an indefinite strike if their demand was not met. The protest was going on till filing of this report at 12.30 am. The Commission's decision to set the main exam-2023 date from March 11 to March 26 has raised eyebrows among aspirants, who argue that the time provided for preparation is inadequate.

Aspiring candidates raised concerns about the Commission's deviation from the usual practice of allowing a minimum of 90 days between two significant exams. The discontent stems from the commission's choice to hold the main exam within a mere 50 days of the preliminary exam, results of which were declared on January 18. The commission has faced criticism for not considering the standard preparation time required by candidates and the potential impact on their performance.

Not ready to budge

The protesters stated that the commission has a reputation of postponing exams arbitrarily and when, for the first time aspirants are demanding extension in exam it is not ready to do it. ‘We are not going to end our protest until the demand is met,’ they said threatening an indefinite strike.

Social media outcry

The aspirants, utilising social media platforms, have amplified their voices, sharing grievances and concerns regarding the seemingly arbitrary schedule of the exam. Posters displayed during the protest outlined their demand for an extension of the main exam date.

MPPSC deputy secretary returned blank

As aspirants awaited a resolution, the commission has not announced any decision regarding the extension of the main exam date till late night. The deputy secretary of MPPSC had met protesters in the evening and sought a memorandum but they returned her back saying that they would only talk to the chairman of MPPSC or end the protest only if any written assurance about postponement of the exam was given to them. The commission is likely to hold prepone meeting scheduled next week and take decision on the demand of candidates.

FPJ View: Implications and future developments

Any alteration in the main exam date could have ripple effects on other examinations, including the State Service Preliminary Exam-2024. The commission may need to address concerns and find a balance to ensure fairness in the examination process.

The evolving situation highlights the challenges faced by candidates striving for government positions and the delicate balance required in scheduling examinations to accommodate both the aspirants' preparation needs and administrative requirements of the commission. The MPPSC's handling of the situation will likely to be closely monitored by stakeholders and candidates alike.