In a first, Indore civic body invites public suggestions for budget; check link here

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav -- who is going to present his first Indore Municipal Corporation budget on April 27 -- has sought to know from Indorenas the type of budget they want for financial year 2023-24.

On his instructions, Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday shared an online google form link with citizens seeking suggestions from them for the budget.

The link is available on the IMC website.

All you need to do is fill the google form by providing information like your name, address, ward number, phone number and blood group and then share your suggestions.

After writing your suggestions , you are required to click on the submit option. Once you do that, your suggestion will reach IMC.

IMC budget on April 27

A committee will shortlist the suggestions and recommend to the Mayor for accommodating them in the budget for 2023-24.

"As the budget is for the people of Indore, we thought of taking their suggestions. We will accommodate their expectations from the budget in our draft," Bhargav said.

According to information, this year's budget is worth about ₹7400 crore.

The budget will be tabled by the Mayor in IMC's council meeting scheduled at Brilliant Convention Centre on April 27.

