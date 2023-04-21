Indore: 329 applicants get jobs at employment fair

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the employment fair organised on Thursday at the district employment office, 329 candidates got jobs.

As per the instructions of the district administration employment fairs are being organised to employ the jobless youth.

Deputy director of employment, PS Mandloi, informed that the preliminary selection was done through interviews by representatives of 12 companies in the employment fair.

A total of 472 applicants had registered for this job fair and 329 youths were initially selected for the posts of sales executive, operator, packers, marketing, security guard, team leader, telecaller and helper etc.

SD Consultant, BABLE, Patel Motors Eicher, Arena (Patel) Suzuki, Shefali Business, Checkmate Security, Roop Rang Store, Just Dial, SNT Remote, Shyam Automotive, Main Power Services and Reddy Foundation participated in the fair.