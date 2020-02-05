Important events in Indore on Wednesday 5/Feb/20

Oath taking ceremony at St Francis College of Nursing

2nd Lamp lighting and oath taking ceremony was held at St Francis College of Nursing on Wednesday. 55 students of BSc nursing 1st year took oath regarding nursing profession.

Additional SP Manisha Pathak Soni was the chief guest on the occasion along with guest of Honour Rev Bishop Chacko Thottumarickal, special guest Rita Brazda from Germany and other distinguished invitees and parents.

Welcome address was given by Sr Claribel and college progress report was presented by principal prof Dr Blessy Antony. Students were awarded by Chief Guest for their Academic and clinical performance. Programme was conducted by Sonal Netram and vote of thanks was proposed by vice- principal prof Prerna Benson.