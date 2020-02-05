Important events in Indore on Wednesday 5/Feb/20

Music programme ‘Sangitik Sanwad’ organised
A music programme ‘Sangitik Sanwad’ was organised in the presence of chief guest Kuldeep Singh Jasvindar Singh at Press Club on Wednesday. Singers from IPTA Indore Uptal Banerjee, Sharmishtha, Raj Logre, Mahima and others presented evergreen songs and enthralled audience with their performances. Kuldeep Singh will be felicitated with ‘Lata Mangeshkar Alankaran’ award on February 6.
Budding singers showcase talent at Lata Sugam Sangeet competition
Music competition Lata Sugam Sangeet is being organised under Lata Mangeshkar Alankaran Samroh every year with an aim to provide platform to budding singers. Selected singers participated in the final round of junior and senior category on Wednesday. Judges of the competition were Sujata Trivedi, Jitendra Bhuruk and Prakash Parnerkar. Winners will be felicitated at Lata Alankaran Samaroh. Sa Re Ga Ma Sansthan’s Abhishek Gawde informed that only private compositions are allowed in the competition. In junior category Shrishti Jagtap, Ratnika Shrivastav and Abhinishtha secured first, second and third position respectively. In senior category Arya Purohit, Amaan Khan and Raagshri Kori secured first, second and third position respectively.
Star cast of movie Guns of Banaras in the city
The star cast of movie Guns of Banaras was in the city to launch teaser of the movie at a city cinema hall on Wednesday. Actors Karann Nath, Nathalia Kaur, Ganesh Venkatram were present on the occasion. The first teaser of Karann Nathh starrer Guns of Banaras is now online. The actor promises to woo the audience with his power-packed performance. Directed by Shekhhar Suri, the film is set to be the action film of the year. Karann looks impressive in the teaser and is ready to take the audience on a thrilling ride. Son of film producer Rakesh Nath, Karann was the child artist in Mr India. Karann will be seen essaying the role of Guddu Shukla, an angry young man in Varanasi. The film is set to hit the big screens on February 28.
Music competition held
Music competition Only Little Camps was organised under the banner of Om Sai Pathak. The programme started with singing of Naman Pandey, Pallavi Raghuvir and others. Singer Chintan graced the occasion as chief guest. Tanisha and Kanak conducted the programme. The event was organised by Soniya Pathak and Vijay Pathak
Oath taking ceremony at St Francis College of Nursing
2nd Lamp lighting and oath taking ceremony was held at St Francis College of Nursing on Wednesday. 55 students of BSc nursing 1st year took oath regarding nursing profession.
Additional SP Manisha Pathak Soni was the chief guest on the occasion along with guest of Honour Rev Bishop Chacko Thottumarickal, special guest Rita Brazda from Germany and other distinguished invitees and parents.
Welcome address was given by Sr Claribel and college progress report was presented by principal prof Dr Blessy Antony. Students were awarded by Chief Guest for their Academic and clinical performance. Programme was conducted by Sonal Netram and vote of thanks was proposed by vice- principal prof Prerna Benson.
JSG Legend holds get-together
Jain Social Group Legend organised a get-together on floral theme at a city Hotel recently. Members from all age group were present on the occasion dressed in yellow colour attires. Various entertaining activities were organised in which everybody participated enthusitically. Programme conveners were Amit Karuna Choudhary, Nilesh Sonika Mandot, Sanjay Seema Jain, Nilesh Priyanka Ved, Gautam Smita Mehta, Prakhar Swati Jain, Mukesh Savita Katariya, Manish Puja Deshlehra, Ankit Khushboo Shah, Amit Sheetal Choradiya and Girvendra Sarika Jain.
